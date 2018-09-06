Win A Trip For Two To Norway To Discover The Northern Lights

The Northern Lights. Picture: Tromso Safari

Text for your chance to win a winter break for two in Norway - in search of the Northern Lights.

LBC is giving you and a guest the chance to win a 3-night break in Tromsø, Arctic Norway, in search of the breathtaking Northern Lights and it’s all thanks to Inntravel.

You’ll fly from London Heathrow to Tromsø to enjoy a 3-night bed-and-breakfast stay at the Hotel With, located on the historic waterfront and looking out over the water to the mountains beyond.

A highlight of your trip is an exhilarating Husky Safari, courtesy of Tromsø Safari, on which you can join a dog-sledding excursion across the tundra, including having a turn at being the ‘musher’ (driver), followed by hot drinks and cake.

When darkness falls on your second night, you’ll go in search of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights), accompanied by an experienced local guide, in the hope of seeing the colourful swirls of light dancing in the sky.

That’s not all: Tromsø Arctic Reindeer will enable you to join a safari into the forest by sled, where you’ll get to meet reindeer and have the chance to feed them. You’ll also hear stories about traditional Sami culture, witness a traditional Sami folk song performance and enjoy lunch of bidos (tradtional Sami soup).

All in all, this is the perfect winter break for two.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word LIGHTS to 84850.

Snow sledding in Norway. Picture: Tromso Safari

Entries close at 22:00 on 7th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations and regions which can be found below with full T&Cs and date restrictions.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Norway prize donors. Picture: The Norway prize donors

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Full Terms And Conditions

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (LIGHTS), Smooth – 65588 (LIGHTS), Classic FM – 61812 (LIGHTS), LBC – 84850 (LIGHTS), Gold – 65588 (NORWAY) Radio X – 83936 (LIGHTS) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on Friday 24th August 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 22.00 on Sunday 7th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for 2 guests to spend 3-nights on a bed and breakfast basis at the Hotel With, Tromsø, Norway. Return economy flights to Tromsø Airport from London Heathrow Airport are included. A guided trip for 2 in search of the Northern Lights, a Husky Safari including sledding experience, Reindeer feeding and sledding and Sami Culture experience are also included.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize is for 2 guests to stay for 3-nights in a standard room at the Hotel With, Tromsø on a bed and breakfast basis.

-Return economy flights are included for the winner and guest from London Heathrow Airport to Tromsø Airport.

-A guided excursion for 2 in search of the Northern Lights is included.

-The Husky Safari includes a short explanation of sledding, followed by 60-90 minutes of sledding in pairs. Each pair will have have a turn at being the ‘musher’ (driver). The total duration is 4-5 hours and includes return transfers from Tromsø centre (a 5 minute walk from the hotel). Thermal clothing, boots and gloves are provided. Participants need to be physically fit to run and push the sled uphill. This is a group activity where there will be other participants present.

-The Reindeer Feeding and Sami Culture experience includes a 35 minute drive on a sled, reindeer feeding, storytelling of Sami culture, a traditional Sami folk song performance, lunch of bidos (traditional Sami soup), cake and a hot drink. The total duration is 4 hours and includes return transfers from Tromsø centre (a 5 minute walk from the hotel). Thermal clothing, boots and gloves are provided. This is a group activity where there will be other participants present.

-Excursion transfers are included and further terms and conditions apply at time of booking.

- The prize must be taken between 10 November - 19 December 2018 or 2 January - 28 March 2019 and is subject to availability and Inntravel’s normal Booking Conditions.

-The aurora is a completely unpredictable phenomenon, so we cannot predict or guarantee you will witness the lights.

-The excursion is a six-to-eight-hour excursion in search of the Northern Lights.

-On the excursion you may be joined by other guests.

-The prize winner and companion are responsible for all incidental expenses, additional excursions and activities, airport transfers in the UK and Tromsø, travel insurance and having a valid passport and any applicable visas.

-Airline standard terms and conditions apply including baggage allowance.

-In the event that the prize is unavailable or if circumstances beyond Inntravel’s control make it necessary to do so, Inntravel reserves the right to, in its sole discretion, award an alternative prize of equal or higher value.

-Due to the nature of the activities included in the prize, wheelchair access is not available.

-All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

-Name changes, or destination changes are not permitted.

-Winner and guests must travel on the same flight and dates and carry valid passports. The prize must be used by the winner and guests travelling together.

-Travel insurance is required but is not included. It is the prize winner's responsibility to ensure they have proper travel insurance cover prior to beginning their journey.

-Visa: It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure that, should a visa be required to enter a country, this is to be obtained prior to travelling. Failure to ensure the correct documentation is in place will probably result in the passenger being refused passage on the aircraft.

-Health Documents: It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- More popular holiday periods for the destination get booked up quickly and there are no guarantees we will be able to offer your first choice.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.