Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth Hits Out At Boris Johnson Over NHS Budget Promises

4 August 2019, 18:32 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 18:34

Jonathon Ashworth took aim at the Conservatives for their NHS promises, criticising Matt Hancock for "not doing his job properly".

Jonathan Ashworth hit out at Matt Hancock for failing to deliver on promises to provide the NHS with 'new beds, new equipment and new beds'.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the Shadow Health Secretary said: "If we can get more money into the NHS, I welcome that.

"But I would just caution; in the last two years Ministers have announced 145 separate new schemes for new beds, new equipment and new buildings totally £2.5bn.

"And only £100m has been delivered, so that suggests to me the Health Secretary Matt Hancock is incompetent and isn't doing his job properly."

Mr Ashworth was also critical of Boris Johnson's NHS spending promise, saying the amount the Prime Minister was quoting was only 'five weeks worth' of the £350m a week promised at the time of the Brexit referendum.

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

9 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

12 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown off a viewing platform at the Tate Modern

Teenager Arrested For Attempted Murder After Young Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Viewing Platform

Almost 40 migrants detained after crossing English Channel

Clive Bull

Environment Researcher Expects Other Dams To Face Collapse As A Result Of Climate Change
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?