Darren Grimes Brands Brexit Court Case "Americanisation Of Our Politics"

Arch-Brexiter Darren Grimes told LBC he doesn't think the latest Brexit court case has any merit, but he did brand it a "deeply damaging" Americanisation of politics.

When Andrew Castle asked Darren Grimes if he believed in Parliamentary sovereignty, the pro-Brexit campaigner said he did, and it was one of the reasons he voted to leave the EU.

He said it was "really important we remember what was said to the British people time and time again, during and before" the Brexit referendum.

Talking about the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership of the EU, he said that power was delegated to the people to make the decision.

Darren Grimes said he has been taken to court by Jolyon Maugham QC,. Picture: LBC

He said that during the debates over the EU withdrawal act Parliament "rejected amendments which would have said we have to leave with a deal."

Andrew Castle asked about the new legal challenge Boris Johnson is facing after a judge in Edinburgh agreed to a hearing on whether he can legally suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Grimes said that he had been pursued in the courts by the same person who launched the legal challenge, in a case he won, he said he did not think the case had "any merit whatsoever."

Referring to fighting "politics through court" as "the Americanisation of our politics," he said it was "deeply damaging."

On the subject of a general election he said that the British people would be able to decide "pretty soon" whether of not they agree with Boris Johnson on this.

