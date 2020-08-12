Last of investment in youth mental health services "has come back to bite us"

12 August 2020, 16:15

By Seán Hickey

The chief of one of the NHS' Mental Health services admitted that historic lack of investment in youth services has led to a lack of support for young people.

Sean Duggan is the Chief Executive of the Mental Health Network, which is part of the NHS Confederation. He was speaking to Andrew Castle about the impact coronavirus has had on the public when the subject turned to young people.

"The area we're most concerned about is children and young people," Mr Duggan revealed. He went on to tell Andrew that in the past "we really didn't invest in it, that's come back to bite us now."

He was quick to ensure listeners that there has been heavy investment from the government recently after the issue became clear.

"Government have invested in it now, but it's going to take a while to get it right," he confirmed.

Mr Duggan added there is "more help in schools now," and teachers and assistants are helping address the issues surrounding youth mental health.

Andrew wondered if there are disparities in mental health between men and women, but Mr Duggan assured him that there are different issues involved in different demographics.

"A blanket male to female is not correct," he said. "There are different pressures."

