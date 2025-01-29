Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again
29 January 2025, 19:55
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Rachel Reeves - The Chancellor
- Sir Sadiq Khan - The Mayor of London
- Sir Ed Davey - The Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Anas Sarwar - The Leader of the Labour Party in Scotland
- Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent
- LBC's Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre
