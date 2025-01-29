Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Rachel Reeves - The Chancellor

Sir Sadiq Khan - The Mayor of London

Sir Ed Davey - The Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Anas Sarwar - The Leader of the Labour Party in Scotland

Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent

LBC's Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.