Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again

29 January 2025, 19:55

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Rachel Reeves - The Chancellor
  • Sir Sadiq Khan - The Mayor of London
  • Sir Ed Davey - The Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Anas Sarwar - The Leader of the Labour Party in Scotland
  • Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent
  • LBC's Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims
A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics
University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner
Rachel Reeves has backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow

From a vortex of economic despair into overdrive for growth in a heart-beat! Well, I never

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

9 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile