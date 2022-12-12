Andrew Marr: 'Falling ill this Christmas will be very scary indeed unless nurses call off their strike'

By Kit Heren

Anyone who becomes seriously ill this Christmas could be facing a very worrying time unless ministers manage to avert the nursing strike at the 11th hour, Andrew Marr has warned.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are planning to go on strike from Thursday for the first time in its 105-year-history, unless the government talks to them about pay - but ministers have so far stuck to the line that salaries can only be reviewed by an external body.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter asked if this approach isn't a "too procedural, technical, fastidious computer-says-no distinction".

He said: "It may be 6 o’clock; but it's also the 11th hour, at least for the strikes by 100,000 nurses and others in the NHS due to start on Thursday: because right now, the Health Secretary Steve Barclay is meeting representatives of the Royal College of Nursing.

"The RCN has promised to press pause on these strikes, the first in its 105-year history - if ministers talk to them about pay. And we can probably believe the nurses' leaders since, also tonight, after speaking to the Scottish government, there are reports that Scottish nurses are calling off action there.

"So, is this the breakthrough that the shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been pleading for?"

Andrew added: "The RCN which has demanded a pay rise of 19%, which would cost around £10 billion and is regarded by both the Tory and labour front benches as unaffordable, has made it clear that it will be flexible; if, one more, ministers talk to them about money.

"So far, however, ministers, including in the House of Commons this afternoon, have stuck by the line that that’s not their business – salary talks are down to the independent pay review bodies and nobody else.

"Question: isn't that a too procedural, technical, fastidious computer-says-no distinction, given the seriousness of what faces the country? Aren't there things that Barclay could be talking about, again I say, right now, that will stave off these Christmas strikes without humiliating the government?

"Time is now very short indeed. In practical terms, this is probably the very last moment. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and other key ministers have been discussing emergency cover procedures, including bringing in private hospitals and the army… but for anyone who becomes seriously ill this Christmas, this is all very scary indeed."