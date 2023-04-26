'She's not being honest!': Rwandan opposition leader condemns Suella Braverman for lying to 'justify the policy'

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza. Picture: Lbc/Alamy

By Madeleine Wilson

Leader of the Opposition in Rwanda, Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza told Tom Swarbrick that "it's not right" for poor countries like Rwanda to take on refugees.

Tom spoke to the Leader of the Opposition in Rwanda, Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza after judges are set to be stripped of power to block deportations of migrants to Rwanda.

Talking about Rwanda's refugee intake, she said to Tom: "The problem isn't that we receive them, we get them from neighbouring countries, but the problem is those who have arrived in developed countries - we shouldn't be taking them from richer countries when we are poor.

"It's not right for those refugees to come here."

Tom asked: "The government has signed the deal regardless - what is the UK getting?"

She replied: "Refugees don't have a future in this country, we're too poor - Rwanda gov have offered education and jobs but both of those things are low here - where will they find these jobs if they can't find them for our own young people?"

Judges will only be able to block deportations that represent a “real risk of serious and irreversible harm” in the territory they are being sent to.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman have conceded to right-wing Tories who threatened rebellions and will amend the bill to reform the use of Rule 39 orders from the European Court of Human Rights.

It will be amended to also include the prevention of UK courts from granting injunctions to stop flights in most circumstances, as the Government seeks to get tough on immigration.

Tom continued to ask Ms. Umuhoza about whether Suella Braverman's being told something that "isn't true" or if she is telling a lie to Brits to justify the policy.

Ms. Umuhoza replied: "She's telling it to justify the policy. She's not being honest."

