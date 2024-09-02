Simon Marks 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/09 | Watch again
2 September 2024, 19:41 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 19:43
Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/09 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Grant Shapps - Former Defence Secretary and former MP for Welwyn Hatfield
- Jimmy Wales - Co-Founder of Wikipedia
- Zenna Hopson - Former chair of Ofsted
- Lord Simon McDonald - Former Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm