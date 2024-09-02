Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/09 | Watch again

2 September 2024, 19:41 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 19:43

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/09 | Watch again

By LBC

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Grant Shapps - Former Defence Secretary and former MP for Welwyn Hatfield
  • Jimmy Wales - Co-Founder of Wikipedia
  • Zenna Hopson - Former chair of Ofsted
  • Lord Simon McDonald - Former Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London

Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home
Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid
The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says
James Cleverly

James Cleverly pledges to bring back Rwanda scheme as he launches bid to become Conservative leader
Dominique P is accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her

Husband 'drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years at home in south of France'
Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Without action to support pubs, our communities will be poorer not only economically but socially - and therefore is something that rightly deserves more thorough analysis and thought. Long Live the Local!

Protect our pubs: Why a new smoking ban could be the final blow to Britain's local heartlands
Thuringia’s warning: the alarming rise of the far right in Germany and its implications for the UK

Thuringia’s warning: the alarming rise of the far right in Germany and its implications for the UK

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

3 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile