Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/10 | Watch Again
2 October 2024, 19:56
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 02/10/24
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- James Cleverly - Shadow Foreign Secretary and candidate to be Leader of the Opposition.
- Tom Tugendhat - Shadow Security Minister and candidate to be Leader of the Opposition.
- Lord Kim Darroch -Former National Security Advisor (2012-2015), and former Ambassador to the United States (2016-2019).
- John Amble - Former Military Intelligence Officer in the US Army & Editorial Director at the Modern War Institute who has bene in the Hezbollah tunnel network in Lebanon.
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Frank Gardner - BBC's Security Correspondent who was left unable to walk after being shot multiple times by al-Qaida sympathisers in 2004.
- Suzanne Lynch - Author of POLITICO's Global Playbook, and Associate Editor.
