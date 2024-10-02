Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/10 | Watch Again

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 02/10/24

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

James Cleverly - Shadow Foreign Secretary and candidate to be Leader of the Opposition.

Tom Tugendhat - Shadow Security Minister and candidate to be Leader of the Opposition.

Lord Kim Darroch -Former National Security Advisor (2012-2015), and former Ambassador to the United States (2016-2019).

John Amble - Former Military Intelligence Officer in the US Army & Editorial Director at the Modern War Institute who has bene in the Hezbollah tunnel network in Lebanon.

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

James Cleverly - Shadow Foreign Secretary and candidate to be the Leader of the Opposition

Tom Tugendhat - Shadow Security Minister and candidate to be Leader of the Opposition.

Frank Gardner - BBC's Security Correspondent who was left unable to walk after being shot multiple times by al-Qaida sympathisers in 2004.

Suzanne Lynch - Author of POLITICO's Global Playbook, and Associate Editor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm