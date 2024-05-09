Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

9 May 2024, 19:46 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Peter Hitchens - Columnist for the Mail on Sunday who was recently rejected from attending a pro-Palestine protest by students in Oxford.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Dr Jill Stein - Green Party's Nominee for the American Presidency.
  • David Miliband - President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, who served as Foreign Secretary between 2007-2010.
  • Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor of Bloomberg UK.
  • William Atkinson - Assistant Editor ConservativeHome.

Jill Stein has said Jeremy Corbyn should join the Green Party

US Green Party's Jill Stein says Jeremy Corbyn should join British Greens

HMP Wandsworth in London

Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns
Police at the scene in north London

Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street
It would be ‘counter-productive’ to remove pro-Palestine encampments that have sprung up on campuses across the UK, the Chief Executive of Universities UK has told LBC

Universities chief says it would be ‘counter-productive’ to break up encampments but vows to protect Jewish students
Sarah Olney discussed the impact of the interest rates.

Tories criticised for ‘appalling mismanagement of economy’ as mortgage rates set to rise after interest rates held
Resurfacing work will take place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area

Drivers face 142-mile diversion for nearly a month as one mile of road to be resurfaced

Rishi Sunak has urged campuses to keep Jewish safe

Fears hard-left activists are infiltrating universities as PM urges bosses to protect Jewish students
Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Hysterical' mother tells court of moment she discovered maths teacher 'groomed' and 'had sex with her underage son'
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 day ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 days ago

