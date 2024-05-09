Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
9 May 2024, 19:46 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 19:48
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Peter Hitchens - Columnist for the Mail on Sunday who was recently rejected from attending a pro-Palestine protest by students in Oxford.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Dr Jill Stein - Green Party's Nominee for the American Presidency.
- David Miliband - President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, who served as Foreign Secretary between 2007-2010.
- Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor of Bloomberg UK.
- William Atkinson - Assistant Editor ConservativeHome.
