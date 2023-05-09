Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch Again

9 May 2023, 20:05 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 20:31

Watch Again Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Charles Walker - Conservative MP for Broxbourne

Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for St. Albans

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North

Professor Kamila Hawthorne - Chair of the Royal College of GPs

David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, a former Chairman of the Conservative Party and former Brexit Secretary

Katja Hoyer - Anglo-German historian and visiting research fellow at King's College London and author of 'Beyond the Wall: East Germany 1949-90'

Bill Browder - Anti-corruption campaigner, Chief Executive of Hermitage Capital, and Head of the Magnitsky Global Justice campaign

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

