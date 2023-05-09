Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Charles Walker - Conservative MP for Broxbourne

Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for St. Albans

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North

Professor Kamila Hawthorne - Chair of the Royal College of GPs

David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, a former Chairman of the Conservative Party and former Brexit Secretary

Katja Hoyer - Anglo-German historian and visiting research fellow at King's College London and author of 'Beyond the Wall: East Germany 1949-90'

Bill Browder - Anti-corruption campaigner, Chief Executive of Hermitage Capital, and Head of the Magnitsky Global Justice campaign

