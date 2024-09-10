Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/09 | Watch Again

10 September 2024, 19:08

Tonight With Andrew Marr 10/09 | Watch Again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Darren Jones - Chief Secretary to the Treasury and MP for Bristol North West
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
  • Richard Goodstein - Former Advisor to President Bill Clinton
  • Major General Tim Cross - Retired British Army officer and military logistics expert
  • Charlie Taylor - HM Chief Inspector of Prisons
  • Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner in the Met and the former Head of Counter Terrorism Policing for the
  • Jay Rayner - Restaurant critic for The Observer

