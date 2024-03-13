Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/03 | Watch Again
13 March 2024, 21:05
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 13.03.24
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord David Frost - Conservative Peer and former Brexit Secretary
- Stephen Flynn - SNP Leader in Westminster
- Lord James Arbuthnot - Conservative Peer and member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Dr Gillian Wright - Head of 'Our Duty of Care', a group of healthcare workers that oppose assisted dying
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/