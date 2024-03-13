Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/03 | Watch Again

13 March 2024, 21:05

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 13.03.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord David Frost - Conservative Peer and former Brexit Secretary
  • Stephen Flynn - SNP Leader in Westminster
  • Lord James Arbuthnot - Conservative Peer and member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Dr Gillian Wright - Head of 'Our Duty of Care', a group of healthcare workers that oppose assisted dying

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

