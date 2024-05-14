Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/05 | Watch again

14 May 2024, 19:25

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/05 | Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor Charlie Jefferey - Vice Chancellor and President of the University of York
  • Sally Abed - Palestinian Citizen for Israel and co-leader of 'Omdim Beyachad - the 'Standing Together' movement'
  • Miriam Cates - Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
  • Robert Halfon - Former Minister of State for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education and Conservative MP for Harlow
  • Alexandra Hall Hall - Former British Ambassador to Georgia (2013-2016), and Brexit counsellor at the British Embassy in Washington (2018-2019)
  • Lord Nigel Crisp - Former Chief Executive of NHS England

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

