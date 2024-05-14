Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
14 May 2024, 19:25
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/05 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor Charlie Jefferey - Vice Chancellor and President of the University of York
- Sally Abed - Palestinian Citizen for Israel and co-leader of 'Omdim Beyachad - the 'Standing Together' movement'
- Miriam Cates - Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Robert Halfon - Former Minister of State for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education and Conservative MP for Harlow
- Alexandra Hall Hall - Former British Ambassador to Georgia (2013-2016), and Brexit counsellor at the British Embassy in Washington (2018-2019)
- Lord Nigel Crisp - Former Chief Executive of NHS England
