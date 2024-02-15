Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/02 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/02
15 February 2024, 23:11 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 23:40
Watch again 15/02: Tonight with Andrew Marr
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Anthony Johnson, Director of England for the Royal College of Nursing
- Lord Deben, Conservative Peer and former Party Chairman
- Julianna Suess, Research Analyst and Policy Lead for Space Security at @rusi_org & Host of ‘War in Space’ podcast
- Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation
- Suzannah Lipscomb, Historian, broadcaster and Chair of the Judges for the newly created Women's Prize for Non-Fiction
- Cat Neilan, Political Editor of Tortoise Media
- Eleanor Langford, Political Reporter at the i Newspaper
