Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

By Baldeep Chahal

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former British Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the Geopolitical Advisory firm Gatehouse

Congressman Tim Burchett - Republican Representative of Tennessee's 2nd congressional district and a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Gabrielle Shaw - Chief Executive of The National Association for People Abused in Childhood

Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lord David Blunkett - Former Home Secretary, now a Labour peer

Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

Zoe Grunewald - Westminster Editor at The Lead

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.