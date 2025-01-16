Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

16 January 2025, 22:08

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

By Baldeep Chahal

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former British Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the Geopolitical Advisory firm Gatehouse

Congressman Tim Burchett -  Republican Representative of Tennessee's 2nd congressional district and a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Gabrielle Shaw - Chief Executive of The National Association for People Abused in Childhood

Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lord David Blunkett - Former Home Secretary, now a Labour peer

Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

Zoe Grunewald - Westminster Editor at The Lead

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids
Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.

Blinken heckled in final speech as he says he is ‘confident’ Gaza ceasefire will be implemented amid Israeli delay
Cameron Finnigan

Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves and possessing terror material
The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'

Tories are looking into 'means testing triple lock', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', Jeremy Hunt told LBC

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', says Jeremy Hunt - as former Chancellor pushes for March Budget
Elon Musk says Jess Phillips can

'Jess Phillips can fight her own battles,' claims Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader weighs in on grooming gangs row
c

'It's like a cancer destroying our young people': Lawyer calls to 'break' knife crime culture after Elianne Andam stabbing
American film director David Lynch has died at the age of 78

Twin Peaks director David Lynch dead at 78

Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time.

Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

8 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile