Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again
16 January 2025, 22:08
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former British Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the Geopolitical Advisory firm Gatehouse
Congressman Tim Burchett - Republican Representative of Tennessee's 2nd congressional district and a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee
Gabrielle Shaw - Chief Executive of The National Association for People Abused in Childhood
Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer
Lord David Blunkett - Former Home Secretary, now a Labour peer
Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times
Zoe Grunewald - Westminster Editor at The Lead
