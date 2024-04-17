Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/04 | Watch again

17 April 2024, 19:50 | Updated: 17 April 2024, 19:52

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesdsay's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bim Afolami - Economic Secretary to the Treasury and MP for Hitchin
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Marco Forgione - Director General at The Institute of Export
  • James Elder - Global Spokesperson for UNICEF
  • Ben Elton - Writer and comedian
  • Leanne Cahill - CEO of Bravissimo
  • John Bowers KC - Barrister, Principal of Brasenose College
  • Ross Norman - CEO of Metals Daily

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

