17 September 2024, 19:24

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/09 | Watch Again

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sam Kiley - International Journalist and Former Foreign Affairs Editor at Sky News
  • Christopher Burgess - Former CIA officer with 30 years experience within the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), who was also the Senior Security Advisor for Cisco
  • Munira Wilson - Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Education
  • Anuskha Asthana - Deputy political editor of ITV News and author of 'Taken As Red: The incisive account of Labour's 2024 election victory as revealed by those involved'
  • Isabel Hardman – Assistant Editor of The Spectator
  • Peter Allen - LBC's France Correspondent
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
  • Marvyn Harrison - Dope Black Dads
  • Jonathan Nicholson - Assistant Director of Communications at the UK Civil Aviation Authority

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

