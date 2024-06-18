Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again
18 June 2024, 19:09
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Alastair Campbell - Former Director of Communications for Tony Blair, co-host of The Rest is Politics podcast, and author of the book Alastair Campbell Talks Politics
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Tom Witherow - Special projects reporter with The Times, who covered the story
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Kevin Hollinrake - Business & Postal Services Minister
- Amy Hart - Reality TV star who's supporting the Give An X campaign, which encourages young people to register to vote
- Connor Jackson - CEO and Founder of 'Open Cages'
- Nicky Clark - Creator of the 'Act your Age' Campaign calling for better age and gender representation in TV and film
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm