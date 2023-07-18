Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

18 July 2023, 21:41

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
  • Martin Lewis - Founder of Money Saving Expert, who is also Founder and Chair of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute charity
  • Nicola Procaccini - MEP for the Brothers of Italy Party and Co-chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group
  • Frances Haugen - Data Scientist who was a Whistle Blower on some of Facebook's practices after working for the company
  • Dr Paul Dorfman - Associate Fellow in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex & Chair of the Nuclear Consulting Group
  • Charlotte Lynch- LBC’s Reporter
  • Kathryn Brown - Director of Climate Change and Evidence at The Wildlife Trusts and formerly Climate Change Committee Head of Adaptation

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch Again

