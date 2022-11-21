Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/11 | Watch Again

21 November 2022, 21:32

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Peter Tatchell - Human-rights and LGBTI+ campaigner, and director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation who was arrested in Qatar after a protest.
  • Mahya Ostovar - Assistant Professor at the University of Galway who studies the use of social media in societal movements. She is involved with the campaigns #LetUsTalk and #No2Hijab.
  • Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and Conservative MP for Bournemouth East.
  • Rachael Venables - LBC's Correspondent.
  • Tony Danke - Director General of the Confederation for British Industry.
  • David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden and Former Brexit Secretary.
  • Sir Ranulph Fiennes - British Explorer and author of 'Climb Your Mountain'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: "Silly Fifa".

