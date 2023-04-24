Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/04 | Watch Again
24 April 2023, 20:16
Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 24/04
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Elizabeth Shackleford - Former US Diplomat who was serving in South Sudan during the creation of South Sudan and wrote a book about her experience called 'The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age'
- David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham
- Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Clare Farrell - Co-Founder of XR
- Rose Gottemoeller - Former Deputy General of NATO (2016-2019)
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- James Heappey - Armed Forces Minister
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.