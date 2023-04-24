Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/04 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 24/04

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Elizabeth Shackleford - Former US Diplomat who was serving in South Sudan during the creation of South Sudan and wrote a book about her experience called 'The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age'

David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham

Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Clare Farrell - Co-Founder of XR

Rose Gottemoeller - Former Deputy General of NATO (2016-2019)

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

James Heappey - Armed Forces Minister

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.