Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch Again

25 April 2023, 19:43

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 25/04

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Humza Yousaf - First Minister of Scotland
  • Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor
  • Dr Leslie Vinjamuri - Director of the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House
  • Dr 'Ahmed' - NHS Doctor who is currently trying to evacuate Sudan
  • Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East - who is Chair of the Defence Select Committee
  • Phillip Dunne - Conservative MP for Ludlow and Chair of the Environment Audit Committee
  • Ray Mears - British Bushcraft and Survival Expert and TV Presenter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'
Huw Pill said if Brits don't accept they are poorer and keep spending like before, inflation will get worse

Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists
Andrew Marr has said time is very short for an evacuation of British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan, as the ceasefire just about holds out.

Andrew Marr: Time's short for Brit evacuations from war-ravaged Sudan as the ceasefire just about holds
Lee is due to be sentenced over the act

Sunderland man, 40, captured seagull and masturbated over it as he watched porn in 'bizarre' offence
Humza Yousaf said he has not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since her husband's arrest

I haven't spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since husband's arrest, Humza Yousaf reveals as ex-FM re-emerges at Holyrood
Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit
The first flight carrying British nationals has left Sudan

First RAF flight evacuating Brits from Sudan leaves war-torn country - with two more to take place overnight
Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver, 55, guilty of murdering beauty salon owner girlfriend after bedtime row over teenager's rape allegations
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile