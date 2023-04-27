Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

27 April 2023, 21:43

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 27/04

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Kholood Khair - Founding Director of Confluence Advisory think tank who is in Port Sudan after fleeing Khartoum.
  • Stuart Andrew - Gambling Minister and Conservative MP for Pudsley.
  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.
  • Nadiya Hussain - TV Personality and Chef who won the Great British Bake Off in 2015
  • Freddie Sayers is the Editor-in-Chief of UnHerd.

