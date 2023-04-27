Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 27/04

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Kholood Khair - Founding Director of Confluence Advisory think tank who is in Port Sudan after fleeing Khartoum.

Stuart Andrew - Gambling Minister and Conservative MP for Pudsley.

Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Nadiya Hussain - TV Personality and Chef who won the Great British Bake Off in 2015

Freddie Sayers is the Editor-in-Chief of UnHerd.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/