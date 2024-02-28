Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/02 | Watch Again

28 February 2024, 19:17

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 28/02

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Healey - Shadow Defence Secretary.
  • Ambassador Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the UK.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Steve Marsland - Headteacher at Russell Scott Primary School in Manchester.
  • Siobhain McDonagh - Labour MP for Mitcham and Mordern whose sister died of brain cancer in 2023.
  • Rachel Cockerell - Journalist and Author.
  • Karen Kay - Fashion Writer for The Observer and other national news papers.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New data suggests fewer children are starting their education school-ready.

‘Things are poorer than they’ve ever been’: Headteacher says as poll finds fewer children starting education school-ready
The raid also found Class A drugs in the London property, with one of the men later arrested on suspicion of drug supply.

Duo suspected of running smuggling ring through UK airports arrested after 'booking 27 migrants onto 11 flights'
Ben Jamal said James Cleverly's comments were 'absurd'

Palestine protest leader says James Cleverly's call for activists to end Gaza marches is 'absurd'
The 31-year-old criticised the script he was given, branding it as "15 pages of AI-generated gibberish.

'The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish': Willy Wonka actor breaks silence on disastrous event
A group of influencers have joined a Government campaign to tackle loneliness in young people

'People feel embarrassed and ashamed': Why lonely youngsters aren’t seeking help as Government launches campaign
Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell to step down as US Senate Republican leader

Emma Caldwell and her mother Margaret

'Blood on their hands': Family of murdered sex worker Emma Caldwell hit out at police after investigation 'failings'
Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge for taxpayer funded protection
French authorities are said to be handling the situation.

One dead and two missing after small boat incident in Channel as urgent search and rescue operation launched
Are there really no-go areas of London?

No-go areas of London? There aren’t any - except maybe packed Oxford Circus on a Saturday

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile