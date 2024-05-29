Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/05 | Watch again
29 May 2024, 19:13 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 19:19
Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/05 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair
Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley
Richard Holden - Chair of the Conservative Party
Andrew Gwynne - Shadow Minister for Social Care
Ronnie Field - Former prolific armed robber who was the first prisoner to be held in Belmarsh's high security unit alongside the Kray twins
Bernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex and Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee
Chris Vandome - Senior Research Fellow for Africa at Chatham House
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm