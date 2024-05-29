Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/05 | Watch again

29 May 2024, 19:13 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 19:19

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/05 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair

Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley

Richard Holden - Chair of the Conservative Party

Andrew Gwynne - Shadow Minister for Social Care

Ronnie Field - Former prolific armed robber who was the first prisoner to be held in Belmarsh's high security unit alongside the Kray twins

Bernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex and Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee

Chris Vandome - Senior Research Fellow for Africa at Chatham House

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

21 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

26 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

26 days ago

