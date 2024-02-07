Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/02 | Watch Again

7 February 2024, 19:44

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/02 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Ian Murray - Shadow Secretary for Scotland, Labour MP.
  • Daniel Levy - President of the US Middle East Project and Former Peace Negotiator and Advisor to several Israeli Prime Ministers.
  • Hank Sheinkopf - Democrat Strategist who’s worked with Bill Clinton & MichaelBloomberg on their political campaigns.
  • Laura Trott MP - Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.
  • Jamie Hayward - Trustee at Suicide Prevention.
  • Feargal Sharkey - Environmental Campaigner and former frontman of punk band The Undertones.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The decision has left Brits heartbroken.

‘Don’t take away my Breakaway!’: Brits gutted as Nestle announces plans to axe iconic chocolate bar after 54 years
An airline has announced it will start weighing passengers with their carry-on luggage before boarding their flight to better determine the weight of the aircraft before take off

Airline announces it will weigh passengers with carry-on luggage before boarding flights

Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise
Brianna's father has called on the PM to apologise for his comments.

Tory minister refuses to apologise after Brianna Ghey's dad calls on PM to say sorry over 'degrading' trans jibe
Kate and William wanted their children to hear about Charles' cancer diagnosis from themselves

Moment Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis found out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM rejects Hamas' ceasefire deal as he vows 'total victory' in Gaza 'within months'
Kemi Badenoch has accused Labour of 'weaponising' the PM's comments.

Sunak refuses to apologise for trans jibe during PMQs as Brianna Ghey’s mother visits parliament
Abdul Ezedi tracked by police on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack between Blackfriars Station and Victoria Embankment

Clapham chemical attack suspect was in relationship with victim, police confirm, who say man's injuries could be 'fatal'
Prince Harry has headed back to Heathrow to fly back to LA to be with Meghan after a 30-minute reunion with Charles

Prince Harry heads back to US after 30-minute talk with Charles after spending just 24 hours in the UK
Prince William returned to royal duties

William returns to royal work as Charles and Kate rest - but Prince of Wales won't meet Harry

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile