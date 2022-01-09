'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

9 January 2022, 20:17

By Tim Dodd

This was Andrew Pierce's unambiguous reaction to reports that university students have been given a 'trigger warning' for reading Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and Charles Dickens's Great Expectations.

The warnings were given alongside a reading list for students on Salford University's BA English literature course.

"There are scenes and discussions of violence and sexual violence in several of the primary texts studied on this module. Some students may find the content of the following texts distressing", the university told undergraduates.

Andrew said: "What is going on with these universities? They're putting trigger warnings on classic literature, they're banning speakers because of their views on trans issues.

"What does this say about younger people?... But also, [aren't] the adults in the room overdramatising it? They're censoring literature, they're deciding that young people will be too offended by something that was written by Charles Dickens 160 years ago.

"It's absolutely pathetic," Andrew fumed.

Read more: Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal

He continued: "Oh dear, the bit about suicide in Romeo and Juliet, I better warn you about that, it might offend you, it might upset you, it might trigger post-traumatic stress - it's ridiculous!

"The grown ups are behaving badly, and somehow the students should be fighting back."

Read more: Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze which claimed the lives of at least 19 people

New York fire: 9 children among 19 killed in apartment blaze

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure from his own MPs

Tory MP warns of massive revolt if Boris Johnson doesn't ditch Covid restrictions
The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 today

Duchess sends rare personal message to well-wishers on 40th birthday
Tracey Scholes has been driving buses in Manchester since the 1980s.

Thousands sign petition after bus driver sacked for being 'too short'
Officials in Kazakhstan say more than 160 people have been killed.

Kazakhstan: 160 people killed and thousands detained in anti-government riots
Morrisons will introduce the change from the end of January.

Morrisons to scrap milk 'use by' dates to cut waste

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of child abduction.

Man arrested after girl, 4, 'led away from pub' in suspected abduction attempt
The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

13 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

13 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

13 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile