'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

25 September 2022, 13:02 | Updated: 25 September 2022, 13:04

By Tim Dodd

David Lammy asked Alastair Campbell and Owen Jones quickfire questions at the Labour party conference in Liverpool today and you can watch their entertaining exchange here.

It comes as Angela Rayner has said the last four years have been filled with scandals, "far too much Matt Hancock" and "even tractor porn" as she said Britain has seen enough of the Tories. 

She spoke at the start of Labour’s party conference in Liverpool, where Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to seize the initiative against Liz Truss following her controversial mini-budget on Friday.

Among the questions David asked were whether taxes should be higher or lower, if the electoral system should be reformed, and if the national anthem should've been sung at the start of the party conference.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss reportedly wants to boost migration

Truss 'wants to boost migration' to ease shortage of workers

Angela Rayner listed out her grievances with the Conservatives

'Scandals, too much Matt Hancock and even tractor porn': Rayner says 'enough is enough' to Tories
A ticket holder has claimed the EuroMillions prize

Lucky lottery ticket holder claims £171m EuroMillions prize

The incident happened in Taunton Avenue

Car ploughs into four pedestrians leaving two young men fighting for their lives

Harry reportedly wants changes to his memoir

Prince Harry 'wants last-minute changes to explosive memoir over fears passages looks insensitive after Queen's death'
Aiden Aslin has been freed

'I am your death': Harrowing words of Russian officer who tortured Brit Aiden Aslin

A maths teacher has been sacked after refusing to affirm a pupil’s gender change .

Maths teacher sacked after refusing to use teen pupil's preferred pronouns without parental permission
Liz Truss has hit back at criticism over the mini budget

Truss insists govt will 'usher in a decade of dynamism' as she defends controversial mini-budget
The Queen has been laid to rest with her family in Windsor.

Queen's final resting place: First image of monarch's ledger stone at Windsor released

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile