Ian Payne Bewildered By Caller Who Can't Speak Word Of Spanish After 27 Years Living In Spain

6 July 2019, 09:49

Ian Payne was left with is head in his hands when his caller admitted after living in Spain for 27 years, he still couldn't speak the language.

Lenny told the LBC presenter he has to travel with a translator when seeing a doctor or the council when living in Spain because he struggles with the language.

But when he admitted he has lived in the European country for 5 months every year for the past 27 years, Ian Payne was surprised.

"In no way am I trying to be rude," Ian said. "But the amount of time you've spent in Spain and you haven't been able to pick up enough language to make yourself understood?"

Lenny replied: "I can not pronounce the words, I am a cockney."

Ian Payne couldn't believe it when this caller said he couldn't speak any Spanish despite living in Spain for 27 years
Ian Payne couldn't believe it when this caller said he couldn't speak any Spanish despite living in Spain for 27 years. Picture: LBC

Ian asked his caller to say something Spanish, to which Lenny replied: "'Una mas cerveza' - 'a beer', and that is it".

"Little things like that I learned, and all the friends I've had out there for over 20 years are in the same state as myself."

Watch the entertaining call in the video above.

'Una cerveza más" is 'one more beer' in Spanish.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari had a row with the leader of the anti-LGBT lesson protests

Nick Ferrari Schools Man Leading Protests Against LGBT Lessons

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Business Owner's Response To Jeremy Hunt's Comments On Companies Going Bust

3 days ago

Exclusive
My Time To Die

My Time To Die: Nick Ferrari Follows Dementia Patient To Swiss Clinic

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Conservative leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Mark Francois Says Tory Members Sent Two Ballots Wont Affect Leadership Contest

Lunar satellite captures stunning images of solar eclipse

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry And Meghan To Hold Private Christening For Archie At Windsor Castle

Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson is backing tougher sentences for sex offenders