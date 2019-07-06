Ian Payne Bewildered By Caller Who Can't Speak Word Of Spanish After 27 Years Living In Spain

Ian Payne was left with is head in his hands when his caller admitted after living in Spain for 27 years, he still couldn't speak the language.

Lenny told the LBC presenter he has to travel with a translator when seeing a doctor or the council when living in Spain because he struggles with the language.

But when he admitted he has lived in the European country for 5 months every year for the past 27 years, Ian Payne was surprised.

"In no way am I trying to be rude," Ian said. "But the amount of time you've spent in Spain and you haven't been able to pick up enough language to make yourself understood?"

Lenny replied: "I can not pronounce the words, I am a cockney."

Ian Payne couldn't believe it when this caller said he couldn't speak any Spanish despite living in Spain for 27 years. Picture: LBC

Ian asked his caller to say something Spanish, to which Lenny replied: "'Una mas cerveza' - 'a beer', and that is it".

"Little things like that I learned, and all the friends I've had out there for over 20 years are in the same state as myself."

Watch the entertaining call in the video above.

'Una cerveza más" is 'one more beer' in Spanish.