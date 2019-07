The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

Jacob Rees-Mogg takes your calls live on LBC from 6pm and you can watch it here.

After being appointed Leader of the House of Commons in a Boris Johnson cabinet, Jacob Rees-Mogg takes your calls.

Get involved in the debate and share your views with Jacob by calling 0345 60 60 973

Tweet @LBC using #MoggOnLBC or text 84850.

The Nigel Farage Show will return on Thursday at 6pm.