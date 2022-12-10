'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit

By Grace Parsons

Lewis Goodall disputes Bruges Group's Robert Oulds after his stance on Brexit contradicts facts.

Following the revelation that 2 in 3 Britons believe that Brexit is failing, Lewis Goodall challenges Bruges Group's Director Robert Oulds after his views on the government's handling of Brexit contradict facts.

The think-tank Director pointed out: "Clearly there's more that the government need to do to actually deliver what people voted for."

Lewis questioned: "I thought the argument...was about control and the government has control, it's choosing who comes in. So why's that not what people voted for?"

"Britain remains governed largely by EU legacy laws, with the European Court of Human Rights having jurisdiction over Britain's policies," Mr Oulds responded.

The Bruges Group's Director accused Lewis: "Four of the six years since we voted to leave in 2016, our economy was growing at a greater rate than Germany, until we fell into recession Britain had the fastest growing economy in the G7. So you've been spreading fake news."

Lewis hit back: "Your point to me was that I was spreading fake news because I was suggesting that we had this economic malaise. You said to me since we had Brexit in 2016, between 2016-2020 our economy was growing like gangbusters and we were exporting more to the EU. Just remind me what was our status between 2016-2020, we were in the EU!"

