Trump's Friend Hangs Up On Nick Abbot During Feisty Border Wall Row

A friend of Donald Trump hung up on Nick Abbot amid a very feisty debate over the US President’s long-promised Mexican border wall.

Betsy McCaughey, the former Lieutenant Governor of New York, branded the LBC presenter “uninformed” after Nick told her “there’s no president in history who has lied more than Trump”.

The pair clashed after Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a plan to reopen the US government on their first day in the majority.

But, the move looks set to be vetoed by Mr Trump who says he won’t accept any measure that does not provide funding for the wall.

Betsy McCaughey hung up on Nick Abbot during a fiery interview. Picture: LBC

Ms McCaughey insisted over half of American voters wanted a secure border “to stop the flood of migrants from the Central and South American countries”.

Nick replied: “Donald Trump is specifically asking for the people to pay for the wall that he told them Mexico was going to pay for.

“It’s just a campaign gimmick to get a round of applause and now he can’t back down.”

In the fiery eight-minute row, the Republican commentator also took aim at the President’s political opponents.

Speaking of the Democrats, she said: “They want more and more illegal immigrants to flood this country… they want open borders" - a claim repeatedly challenged by the LBC presenter.

But, the interview reached its crescendo when Nick exclaimed: “There’s no president in history who has lied more than Donald Trump.”

It was the last straw for Ms McCaughey hung up after responding: “You’re just very uniformed, goodnight sir.”

