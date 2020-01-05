Nigel Farage clashes with Iranian professor who calls the UK "abnormal"

Nigel Farage clashed with an Iranian professor who accused the UK of obeying the US and of being "abnormal"

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, spoke to Nigel Farage.

The professor accused President Trump of committing a "war crime" against Iran.

He continued that it was "in violation of international law" and said that Iranians are "outraged".

Nigel Farage said: "You talked about Donald Trump and war crimes. I mean, how many Iranian civilians who were part of the uprising against this regime were put down and killed by the Iranian regime last week?"

Marandi took issue with Farage's language.

He said by "using the term regime repeatedly, you don't legitimise the act of your friend in the White House."

He also took issue with the words "putting down" as being the "language of propaganda."

Marandi then spoke about the 2011 London riots and people being killed.

He used this as a point to talk about media outlets in the UK encouraging Iranians to protest.

Farage wouldn't accept the comparison. He said, in Iran, people were killed for "standing up against this theocracy."

Marandi said that "in the case of Iran, your government facilitates anti-Iranian propaganda."

He added: "You look at the world from a position of privilege and exceptionalism, you think that if your country interferers and my country's affairs, it's fine. But, if God forbid, my country interfered in your country's affairs, the world would come to an end."

He then accused the UK of "obeying" the United States.

He accused Nigel Farage of having a "distorted view of the world" and having a misconception of Iran.

"Your government in the United Kingdom is abnormal".

He explained: "Your friend Trump, he admitted that the United States helped to create ISIS."