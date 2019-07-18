Nigel Farage: If May Didn't Threaten No-Deal She's "Betrayed" Brexit Voters

Nigel Farage gives his views on claims Theresa May never threatened the EU with a no-deal Brexit during negotiations with Brussels.

Arch-Brexiter Nigel Farage said he he knows EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier "pretty well."

He said he's somebody that he's "sat next to, debated with he's met him in his office and the coffee room.

Nigel said Mr Barnier is "always unfailingly courteous" adding that he doesn't agree at all "with his vision of a centralised Europe."

He said he had "never heard anybody in Brussels in all that time, say that he was dishonest," in fact Nigel said it was the opposite.

The Brexit Party leader was making his comments after Mr Barnier claimed Prime Minister Theresa May did not threatened a no-deal exit from the EU during Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

Nigel said: "If Barnier is right, the Mrs May has lied to the British people, and betrayed Brexit voters."

