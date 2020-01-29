Nigel Farage's instant reaction to leaving the EU cabinet

Nigel Farage gives his instant reaction to leaving the European Parliament for the last time and reflects on his controversial speech.

This was after Nigel Farage fellow Brexit Party MEPs left the main chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels for the final time before Brexit.

In his final speech, Mr Farage said: “I want Brexit to start a debate across the rest of Europe. What do we want from Europe?

"If we want trade, friendship, cooperation, reciprocity, we don't need a European Commission, we don't need a European Court, we don't need these institutions and all of this power.

“I’m hoping this begins the end of this project.

"It isn't just undemocratic, it's anti-democratic and it give people power without accountability, people who cannot be held to account by the electorate and that is an unacceptable structure."

The Brexit Party leader finished his speech by getting his party's MEPs to wave the Union Jack in celebration.But Mr Farage was slapped down by the Parliament's Chair, Mairead McGuinness, who cut off Mr Farage's microphone and ordered the MEPs to put the flags down and leave.