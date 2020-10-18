Call the Cabinet with Alok Sharma | Monday at 9am

Call the Cabinet with Alok Sharma | Monday at 9am
Picture: LBC

By Seán Hickey

Business Secretary Alok Sharma joins Nick Ferrari on LBC's Call the Cabinet on Monday morning at 9am.

Call the Cabinet gives LBC listeners the chance to regularly put their questions directly to a senior member of the Cabinet, live on national radio.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma will take your questions this morning on the station’s biggest programme, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

A different senior member of the government will regularly go head-to-head with LBC’s listeners on the big issues that matter to them, with no topic off-limits.

Previously, Health Secretary Matt Hancock faced the wrath of LBC listeners, where he warned the public of the potential of spreading Covid-19 and urged the UK to return to Covid-secure workplaces.

Call the Cabinet with Alok Sharma is live on Monday morning from 9am and you can watch the action live from the LBC studio on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

