Watch Live: Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC

Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

Sir Keir is sure to face questions on the introduction of Boris Johnson's coronavirus three-tier strategy with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk, which will inform the "appropriate interventions" needed in each area.

Questions on the Job Support Scheme are also expected, the scheme launches on November 1 and lasts for six months, will involve the Government paying two-thirds of each employee's salary - up to a maximum of £2,100 a month - if their employer is legally required to close their premises because of restrictions.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the new leader anything you want to ask him.

