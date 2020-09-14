Live

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC

14 September 2020, 08:09 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 08:48

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The Labour leader is live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

With the introduction of the coronavirus "rule of six" in England, meaning any social gatherings of more than six people will break the law the Labour leader is sure to be answering questions on this.

Over the weekend Sir Keir committed Labour to back Boris Johnson's new Brexit legislation if the Prime Minister addresses "substantial cross-party concerns" which is sure to be high on the agenda.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the new leader anything you want to ask him. If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

