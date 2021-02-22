Exclusive

Keir Starmer: I am patriotic and we shouldn't be shy about it

22 February 2021, 09:48 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 10:02

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is patriotic and insisted people should not be shy about it.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during one of his regular monthly Call Keir show the Labour leader has insisted he is patriotic and said people should not be shy about it.

Labour must make “use of the [union] flag, veterans [and] dressing smartly” as part of a radical rebranding to help it win back the trust of disillusioned voters, according to a leaked internal strategy presentation.

When Nick asked the Labour leader if dressing smartly and using the union flag more would help put Labour back on track, Sir Keir insisted he has no problems with the flag.

"I don't have any problem at all with the union jack," adding he wants to be the Prime Minister of the country the flag represents.

When Nick challenged him that it was rare to see a union flag behind him when he spoke, Sir Keir said this was wrong.

"When I do my addresses to the nation we do have a flag."

This led to the Labour leader telling LBC he is "patriotic" adding "I want to lead our country, cos I want our country to be even better than it is now."

Examining Labour members and their motivation for wanting to "actively trying to get Labour elected," Sir Keir said it was patriotic.

"We shouldn't be shy about this."

