Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support

By EJ Ward

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to speak to the Chancellor over the three million people "excluded" from the Government's financial support scheme.

Chris, a self-employed photographer from Dundee rang in to speak to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his regular monthly phone-in show on LBC.

He told Sir Keir he was "one of the three million excluded" and he had not been able to access financial support from the Government.

"Our particular industry has been devastated," the caller told LBC adding that "three million of us have fallen through the cracks."

Around three million taxpayers are reportedly excluded from the UK Government Covid-19 financial support schemes.

The caller asked the Labour leader if he would speak to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to "try and get something for us, our businesses are falling and crashing each day."

"Chris, I'll give you that commitment," was Sir Keir's instant response.

Pledging to speak to the Chancellor, the Labour leader said he will "do it again on the back of your call in this morning on LBC."

"To fall through the cracks back in March was bad enough, but to still not have the support you need is not acceptable."

Sir Keir said he would "take that away as a result of your phone call and redouble our efforts."

Earlier when Nick Ferrari questioned the Opposition leader over the three million people who have been "left behind," Sir Keir said he could understand why they are "furious."

"You have got to deal with this gap and do something about it."

Sir Keir Starmer branded it "unforgivable" that there are around 3 million people excluded from Covid financial support.