Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari

27 January 2021, 14:07

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

Sir Keir is sure to face questions on the ongoing situation with coronavirus after the UK passed the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.

If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

