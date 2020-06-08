Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC - Watch in full

Keir Starmer was live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it all right here.

The new Labour leader was live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the first of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

As reports suggest Boris Johnson is going to speed up the easing of the lockdown in the UK, what does the Labour leader think he should do?

And after a weekend of Black Lives Matters protests, in which police were pelted with objects and a statue was thrown into the river, what is Sir Keir's take?

Sir Keir said: “I’m very conscious that one of my first jobs is to rebuild trust in the Labour Party with the public. The best way of doing that is to listen to the public and to LBC’s listeners and hear what they’ve got to say.

"What I always get from these phone-ins is a real sense of what matters to people. Having people on, telling me what they think, is the only way to gauge what people think and to hear what their real concerns are. I’m looking forward to it.”