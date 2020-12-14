Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC | 9am

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

Sir Keir is sure to face questions on the ongoing situation with coronavirus as the threat of enhanced restrictions loom over London.

Brexit will be high on LBC listener's question list for the leader of the Opposition with the UK and the EU agreeing to extend the deadline for trade talks.

And of course Christmas is coming. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Labour leader has urged the Government to work with councils and mayors to ensure rough sleepers have access to Covid-secure winter shelter.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him. If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.