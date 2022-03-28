Call Keir: The Labour leader answers your questions from 9am

28 March 2022, 06:45

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes your calls with Nick Ferrari on Monday morning. Watch live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 on Monday morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

With the Russian assault on Ukraine rumbling on, and the UK suffering amid the cost of living crisis Sir Keir is sure to face questions on the big stories of the day.

This is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallKeir or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube and Facebook.

