Sir Keir Starmer reveals to LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken

12 October 2020, 10:50

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed to LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken.

As part of his monthly Call Keir slot, the Labour leader told LBC a trade deal with the US could see

When asked about how important debate around the Agricultural Bill was "very very important."

He revealed to LBC some of the concerns which have been raised with him by farmers.

He said they were worried that, as the UK starts to make trade deals with other countries, there was the potential for "our high standards for food will slip."

The Labour leader said farmers were "very worried" about that, as they believed it could "drive down their standards, and that is not what they want."

When LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Sir Keir if he was "nervous about chlorinated chicken and food products like that," the reply was that he did not want chlorinated chicken.

"Would you eat it Sir Keir?" Nick asked, which caused the Labour leader to chuckle and reveal he is a vegetarian.

"Well, you're all right then," Nick joked.

Watch the whole funny moment in the video at the top of the page.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Govt scientists lay out data ahead of PM announcement
Sir Keir MPs pay rise

Keir Starmer tells LBC MP's pay rise 'should be spent on key workers'
The Wanted singer Tom Parker has revealed he has an inoperable tumour

The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC's Nick Ferrari that Margaret Ferrier "should go"

Sir Keir Starmer: Margaret Ferrier should resign after 'jaw dropping' behaviour
The Government has said it is working with local leaders to decide which areas are covered by the third tier

Local lockdowns: What are new three-tier Covid rules?

Alex Cruz has stepped down with immediate effect

CEO of British Airways steps down as airline industry reels from Covid-19
A three-year-old has been critically injured in a crash in Hayes

Boy, 3, 'critically injured' after being hit by car

A three-tier Covid alert area system will be introduced in England

England to be divided into three-tier local Covid alert areas
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden refused to rule out a second national lockdown during an LBC interview

Culture Secretary refuses to rule out second national lockdown amid coronavirus spike
Mr Dowden explained that the fans would be appointed by the Government to be part of the panel

Government could force fan led review on Premier League