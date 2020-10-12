Sir Keir Starmer reveals to LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken

By EJ Ward

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed to LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken.

As part of his monthly Call Keir slot, the Labour leader told LBC a trade deal with the US could see

When asked about how important debate around the Agricultural Bill was "very very important."

He revealed to LBC some of the concerns which have been raised with him by farmers.

He said they were worried that, as the UK starts to make trade deals with other countries, there was the potential for "our high standards for food will slip."

The Labour leader said farmers were "very worried" about that, as they believed it could "drive down their standards, and that is not what they want."

When LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Sir Keir if he was "nervous about chlorinated chicken and food products like that," the reply was that he did not want chlorinated chicken.

"Would you eat it Sir Keir?" Nick asked, which caused the Labour leader to chuckle and reveal he is a vegetarian.

"Well, you're all right then," Nick joked.

Watch the whole funny moment in the video at the top of the page.