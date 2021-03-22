Nimco Ali joins LBC to host new podcast: Common Ground with Nimco Ali

Common Ground with Nimco Ali. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Campaigner and social activist Nimco Ali OBE is joining LBC to host a new 10-part podcast series.

The series launches on March 24 with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

As a survivor of FGM, Ali has dedicated her life and work to the end violence against women and girls. Now working as an independent government advisor, Ali is a champion of women’s rights, as well as the safety of women and girls which is dominating the current news agenda.

LBC’s new podcast, Common Ground with Nimco Ali, will see Ali tackle the difficult conversations that often surround race, religion and gender with some of the UK’s best-known politicians, commentators and thought leaders.

The series launches on 24 March with an in-depth and personal interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel, in which Patel discusses her childhood and career, as well as violence against women and her own recollection of racism and inequality. Future guests on Common Ground with Nimco Ali include musician and mental health campaigner Jordan Stephens and writer and comedian David Baddiel.

Nimco Ali said: “In a very black and white world, it’s hard to meet in the middle but that’s where the magic happens. As someone with a very different and interesting background, I have always found that stepping into the space held by those who don’t look or think like me is where we connect and move forward. I am excited to be working on a podcast with LBC and I am looking forward to finding common ground with all my guests on issues that matter to me and to them.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “Nimco Ali is a leading voice in the national conversation taking place right now. A straight-talking communicator, she is the perfect host of Common Ground, drawing on her personal experiences to have honest conversations with her guests about the issues that matter. It’s our pleasure to welcome her to LBC.”

Listen to LBC’s Common Ground with Nimco Ali on Global Player and other podcast outlets from 24 March. Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free, available on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device and online.

Common Ground with Nimco Ali follows the success of LBC’s critically acclaimed podcast Hunting Ghislaine with John Sweeney.