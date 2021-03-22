Nimco Ali joins LBC to host new podcast: Common Ground with Nimco Ali

22 March 2021, 08:50

Common Ground with Nimco Ali
Common Ground with Nimco Ali. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Campaigner and social activist Nimco Ali OBE is joining LBC to host a new 10-part podcast series.

The series launches on March 24 with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

As a survivor of FGM, Ali has dedicated her life and work to the end violence against women and girls. Now working as an independent government advisor, Ali is a champion of women’s rights, as well as the safety of women and girls which is dominating the current news agenda.

LBC’s new podcast, Common Ground with Nimco Ali, will see Ali tackle the difficult conversations that often surround race, religion and gender with some of the UK’s best-known politicians, commentators and thought leaders.

The series launches on 24 March with an in-depth and personal interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel, in which Patel discusses her childhood and career, as well as violence against women and her own recollection of racism and inequality. Future guests on Common Ground with Nimco Ali include musician and mental health campaigner Jordan Stephens and writer and comedian David Baddiel.

Nimco Ali said: “In a very black and white world, it’s hard to meet in the middle but that’s where the magic happens. As someone with a very different and interesting background, I have always found that stepping into the space held by those who don’t look or think like me is where we connect and move forward. I am excited to be working on a podcast with LBC and I am looking forward to finding common ground with all my guests on issues that matter to me and to them.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “Nimco Ali is a leading voice in the national conversation taking place right now. A straight-talking communicator, she is the perfect host of Common Ground, drawing on her personal experiences to have honest conversations with her guests about the issues that matter. It’s our pleasure to welcome her to LBC.”

Listen to LBC’s Common Ground with Nimco Ali on Global Player and other podcast outlets from 24 March. Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free, available on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device and online.

Common Ground with Nimco Ali follows the success of LBC’s critically acclaimed podcast Hunting Ghislaine with John Sweeney.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during LBC's Call Keir

Starmer tells LBC violence at Bristol protest 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable'
Sir Keir Starmer has said his default position on extensions to lockdown powers will be to support it

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC his 'default position' is to support PM's extension to lockdown powers
Nick Ferrari clashes with health minister Helen Whatley

'You're not prepared to answer': Nick Ferrari clashes with minister over lockdown power extension
New technology which halves current detection time for new Covid-19 variants is being trialled in the UK

New technology which detects Covid-19 variants 'within 48 hours' launched
Aisles selling non-essential goods in Welsh supermarkets have been taped off for months

Wales lifts non-essential items ban as country enters 'critical phase'
The former official who issued the licence for Meghan and Harry's wedding has said she was "clearly misinformed" after her claim they were married three days earlier

Meghan and Harry 'clearly misinformed' about marriage date, official says
French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca jab on Friday in an effort to boost public confidence in the jab.

Trust in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safety plunges in Europe amid blood clot scare
Conservative MPs are being urged to rebel and defeat the Government over who should foot the bill for key fire safety improvements

Tory MPs urged to rebel over cost of cladding safety improvements
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Watch Again Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer answers your questions