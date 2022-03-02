Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

2 March 2022, 16:07

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Andrea Leadsom - Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and former Cabinet minister

Fleur Anderson - Shadow Cabinet Office Minister and Labour MP for Putney

James Ball - Global Editor of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, New European columnist and author

Con Coughlin - Defence Editor and Foreign Affairs Columnist for the Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

