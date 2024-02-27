Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/02 | Watch Again

27 February 2024, 21:38

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/02

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Katherine Fletcher – Conservative MP for South Ribble and former Minister for Women, and Transport
  • Wendy Chamberlain – Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, spokesperson for Work and Pensions and Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife
  • Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • Yasmin Alibhai-Brown – political commentator and The i columnist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pair speak about their relationship in the new doc.

Jennifer Lopez reveals reason she and husband Ben Affleck rekindled romance after years apart
Some of the renovation requests on his £7m home have been rejected.

Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates
Two men have been convicted over the murder of Jam Master Jay.

Two men found guilty of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay's murder

A lawyer who represented 'murdered' Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow, Russian news has reported

Navalny's lawyer 'arrested in Moscow' after helping Russian opposition leader's mother obtain body from authorities
Former Tory MP Scott Benton has been suspended from the Commons.

Former Tory MP suspended from Commons over role in lobbying sting as Rishi Sunak faces fresh by-election headache
PlayStation is closing its London studio and axing 900 jobs (file image)

PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio to 'future ready' itself

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

Royal family mourns as Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston dies aged 45

Mr Scully apologised for his comments.

'I'm sorry I chose those words': Tory MP Paul Scully apologises after claiming there were 'no-go areas' in some cities
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/02 | Watch Again

Henry Staunton (left) was fired as chair of the Post Office last month. He has since engaged in a public row with Business Secretary Kemi Bedenoch (right)

'I am the subject of a smear campaign': Sacked Post Office boss hits out at Kemi Badenoch following public row over exit