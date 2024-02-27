Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/02 | Watch Again
27 February 2024, 21:38
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Katherine Fletcher – Conservative MP for South Ribble and former Minister for Women, and Transport
- Wendy Chamberlain – Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, spokesperson for Work and Pensions and Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife
- Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Yasmin Alibhai-Brown – political commentator and The i columnist
