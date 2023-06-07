Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 07/06 | Watch Again
7 June 2023, 21:25
07/06 Cross Question
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Dame Diana Johnson – Labour MP for Kingston Upon Hull North and Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee
- Sarah Southern – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron
- George Monbiot – The Guardian columnist, author, and environmental campaigner
- Aaron Bell – Conservative MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.